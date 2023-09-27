Fullers360 will provide a new downtown ferry service from Auckland to Waiheke, starting in early November.

Bookable from October, the ‘charter style’ service will sail from Piers 13 and 14 at the downtown ferry terminal – close to the Piers used by former competitor Explore – and will dock at Pier 3 at Mātiatia.

Fullers says the service will be distinct from the existing walk-up ferry and allows visitors to pre-book dates and departure times up to three weeks in advance.. • Liza Hamilton

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!