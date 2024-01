© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd

Experiencing Marine Reserves (EMR) is teaming up with Waiheke Marine Project for a full day of moana activities at Enclosure Bay on Saturday 13 January. Over 10 volunteers from EMR and the Waiheke Marine Project will be assisting swimmers, giving marine talks and running non-water activities on the shore. • Liza Hamilton

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!