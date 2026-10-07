“I think of the environment as something that is always there, but we’re not always aware of it. We almost take for granted that it’s around us at all times,” says artist Koro Matene Star Sciasia.

The first artwork to greet you in Lume’s current exhibition Intertwined is a stunning piece by textile and embroidery artist Koro Matene Star Sciascia (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga, Ngāti Manuhiri, Ngāti Kere). The work is titled He Nui Ngā Painga O Te Hangarua Mō Te Taiao: There are many benefits of recycling for the environment, named for a whakatauki Koro is constantly inspired by.

Koro will be known to many as a wearer of many hats within the island’s creative community; he is a painter, performer, model and Artworks Theatre board member. He also used to work at Oneroa shop Greatest Friend with exhibition co-curator Angela Winter-Means. 

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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