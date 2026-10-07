The first artwork to greet you in Lume’s current exhibition Intertwined is a stunning piece by textile and embroidery artist Koro Matene Star Sciascia (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga, Ngāti Manuhiri, Ngāti Kere). The work is titled He Nui Ngā Painga O Te Hangarua Mō Te Taiao: There are many benefits of recycling for the environment, named for a whakatauki Koro is constantly inspired by.

Koro will be known to many as a wearer of many hats within the island’s creative community; he is a painter, performer, model and Artworks Theatre board member. He also used to work at Oneroa shop Greatest Friend with exhibition co-curator Angela Winter-Means.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

© Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender Ltd 2026