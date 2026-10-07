A group of curious tamariki are poised to discover if there are bats going undetected in Waiheke’s ngahere/native bush.

A highly sensitive recording device was placed alongside a track at Whakanewha by young members of the Kiwi Conservation Club on 28 September in the hope of capturing high-frequency sounds like those emitted by pekapeka/bats during echolocation. It was left in place overnight and the recordings were then sent to experts to be analysed using specialist software to determine whether bat sounds were present. Event guide Kim Patterson expects the results to be available later this month.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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