Waiheke’s Friends of the Hauraki Gulf action group have delivered an ultimatum to the Minister of Conservation Tama Potaka – give us your decision on the long-delayed Hākaimangō-Mātiatia (Northwest Waiheke Marine) Reserve or we will see you in court.

Five years ago, the group formally applied for the creation of a 2350-hectare marine reserve which was publicly notified on 20 January 2022.

An overwhelming majority of the 1300 submissions were in support of the marine reserve with the same full marine protections as an earlier and very successful reserve at Leigh.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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