Ferries cancelled across the board

All three ferry companies have cancelled ferries due to weather conditions.

Island Direct sent a text out at 6.17am advising that all morning ferries had been cancelled due to “inclement weather”. This was followed up at 12.53pm with a message advising all remaining sailings for the day were cancelled.

At 7.53am, Fullers advised that the 9am, 10am and 11am ferries from Downtown Auckland to Waiheke Island had been cancelled, as well as the 10am, 11am and 12pm ferries from Waiheke to Auckland. An 11am alert advised that the 1pm Auckland to Waiheke would also be cancelled, as well as the 2pm Waiheke to Auckland return.

The Fullers website crashed due to high traffic in the early afternoon. At 1.30pm a Fullers employee said staff were meeting to decide whether the 2pm Auckland to Waiheke service would sail.

Sealink advises that all sailings travelling to and from Waiheke today are cancelled until further notice. Their Aotea Great Barrier ferries are also cancelled. They say additional updates will be posted throughout the day on the travel alerts page of their website.

• Tessa King