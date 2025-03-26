Cancelled Fullers ferries are stopping nurses, firefighters and midwives from getting to work, and they are pleading with Fullers to consider the impacts of disruptions.

Luke van Glabbeek is a firefighter in the city who catches the ferry to work. He says he has experienced several cancelled 6am ferries now.

“When my ferry is cancelled, essentially someone who may have just worked a 14-hour night shift has to wait back, as we need a minimum number of people to safely crew the truck. And if they can’t stay, then that truck could be unable to respond to a call-out,” he says.

