Get out your blue suede shoes and be ready to get all shook up as Elvis heads to the Waiheke Dirt Track Club’s famous Woolshed on Saturday 31 August. Tauranga-based Elvis-impersonator Trevor Needham and the Dirt Track club present Suspicious Minds – a tribute to Elvis Presley in what promises to be an evening of dancing and great entertainment says club secretary Bruce ‘Slick’ Beaumont.

The event is one of several on the club’s revamped schedule to raise funds for their community fireworks show later in the spring as well as for improving their programme, especially for the junior members. Committee member James ‘Jimbo’ Bayley earlier told Gulf News they hope to buy better, safer club cars for the junior and ‘have a go day’ programmes.

• Sarah Gloyer

