Public consultations are underway on proposed changes to Waiheke dog rules, including a limit on the number of dogs one person can walk and changes to dog access rules at three Waiheke beaches.

Auckland Council’s Regulatory and Safety Committee requested a review of dog policy in September 2023 and staff propose several changes based on the findings which were delivered in July 2024.

The Waiheke Local Board was briefed in an open workshop last year as the council sought their feedback. Staff explained the proposal is mostly minor wording changes to make the rules clearer and easier to understand. There are also some tweaks to dog access rules at some regional parks alongside a proposed limit on walking multiple dogs. The staff investigation settled on a limit of six dogs per person as national and international experience showed this is the most one person can reasonably be expected to keep under control. In off-leash areas the proposed rule would allow up to three of the dogs to be unleashed with up to three more kept on leads.

• Paul Mitchell

