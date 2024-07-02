Consent lodged for 55-room hotel in Onetangi

A resource consent application to build a hotel with 55 guest rooms at 74 Onetangi Road was lodged during the May to June period. The application from Humidor Vineyard Limited, owned by John and Mark Carter, seeks resource consent to establish a hotel and conference/events centre with associated landscaping, spa and pool facilities, vehicle access and carparking. The hotel will comprise of 55 guest rooms with the conference restaurant facility providing for 70 to 80 persons (banquet style) or 90 to 100 persons (theatre style). • Silva Massa

