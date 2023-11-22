© Pendragon Press Ltd

For those already dusting off the Christmas decorations, a festive community celebration is fast approaching, with a concert, crafty workshops and a play to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

The Heart of Christmas will be celebrated at Artworks Community Theatre on Saturday 16 December.

The event will start with a craft workshop and grotto journey from 2pm to 4pm. The workshop will feature wrapping paper design, making homemade decorations and wreath-making on the theatre balcony. Te Korowai o Waiheke will have a series of fun games to play, and tamariki will discover gnomes and fairies living in a magical glow-in-the-dark forest during the Christmas Grotto Journey inside the theatre. • Silvia Massa

