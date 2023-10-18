The circus came to town when Waiheke Primary School hosted it’s annual quiz night on Saturday 14 October. Under the big top, the Cirque du Seaview evening was a gargantuan success, raising $41,000 for the school.

The theatre in the round provided a nonstop plethora of acts, delighting the 160 islanders who attended in cirque-themed fancy dress. Local artists performed in addition to arguably Aotearoa’s best performers from the Dust Palace troupe.

Acrobats thrilled with impossible feats as lions roared and zebras cavorted. Mimes and jugglers produced their own tour de force, magicians astounded, clowns kept everyone amused and a bearded lady danced the flamenco. • Sarah Gloyer

