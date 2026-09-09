ire brigades across the country are bracing for an extremely dry El Niño summer and with it the elevated risk of wildfires, as local firefighters continue to build a network of strategic water reserves across the isolated eastern end of the island.

Earth Sciences New Zealand and Fire and Emergency New Zealand forecasts indicate El Niño conditions are likely to develop and strengthen over the coming months. Some projections are suggesting we could see one of the stronger El Niño events on record this summer. Strong El Niño events are historically associated with more frequent westerly winds, warmer temperatures and below-normal rainfall in eastern New Zealand though the timing, severity and extent of the impacts can vary widely.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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