When island restaurateurs Paul Patterson and Shantala McNeish were tasked with recreating a famous Hell’s meat pizza in episode five of TVNZ’s popular show Snack Masters, the pair breathed a sigh of relief.

“We were pleased when we were assigned pizza because I’ve done it before, so we had a bit of an advantage there,” says Shantala. “Especially because of the main ingredient being meat – and Paul is the expert on that.”

“When they asked me to do it I said ‘as long as I don’t have to do a dessert’, says Paul, who runs Paulie’s kitchen at Club Waiheke in Surfdale. “I’m not good at pastries because I don’t have the patience.” • Silvia Massa

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd