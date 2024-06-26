Even with the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax ending, dropping pump prices by 11.5 cents a litre from this coming Sunday 30 June, Waiheke motorists will still be facing some of the highest petrol prices in the country.

AA motoring principal advisor Terry Collins was shocked when Gulf News contacted him to ask if he had an insight on our skyrocketing prices. $3.63 per litre was the cheapest petrol price on Waiheke last week, with the other two stations charging closer to $3.70.

Read the full story in Gulf News – out now!