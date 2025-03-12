A Waiheke local has taken a proactive approach to Waiheke Budgeting Services’ plea for donations, organising a fundraising raffle and a bake sale to raise funds for the organisation, which runs the only food bank on the island.

Gulf News published a story in February in which manager Toni Carey discussed the shortfall they were experiencing in covering their costs. Last year they spent $68,440 on food parcels and received $26,401 in donations.

• Tessa King

