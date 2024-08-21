Funds raised at last Sunday’s ’80s Aerobathon will ensure Waiheke Island Rugby Club can replace a compressor ball pump stolen from their junior rooms in July. Donning leotards and legwarmers with headbands aplenty, people of all ages high kicked and grapevined through the 90-minute workout to raise just shy of $2000 for the club. Some stayed on the floor in the Te Huruhi Hall for the entire session while others took breaks to enjoy coffee and baking supplied by members of the club.

Fitness instructors from across the motu came together to lead the session, each taking to the stage for between one to five iconic bangers from the decade when high energy aerobics and Miami Vice were in their heyday.

• Sarah Gloyer

