A subculture that has grown around e-bikes and like skaters, BMXers and boy-racers before them, riders gather to show off, modify their bikes and practice tricks and stunts. But Waiheke police are warning parents to be aware of how dangerous some e-bikes can be, and the legal requirements that apply to them.

Sergeant Raymond Matthews says officers are spending a lot of time dealing with groups of teenagers getting themselves in trouble with reckless riding. Recent deaths and serious injuries involving young people on powerful e-bikes in Australia and Auckland have also raised concerns about their growing popularity with teenagers.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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