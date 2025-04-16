Unfortunately Gulf News and Waiheke Weekender deliveries are delayed due to Sealink ferry cancellations today. We are currently expecting your papers to arrive on the first ferry running tomorrow (Friday 18 April) and our team will be working hard to get them delivered as soon as they arrive.

Don’t forget this edition is always available online. You can subscribe to the Gulf News for only $2 per edition or subscribe for up to a year via this link: https://gulfnews.partica.online/gulf-news/17-april-2025/flipbook

You can also read this week’s Waiheke Weekender for free online by going to: https://waihekeweekender.partica.online/waiheke-weekender/17-april-2025/flipbook

Our apologies for the delays but we hope you have a Happy Easter and stay safe in this weather.

• Gulf News Team